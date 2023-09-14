NovaX (NOVAX) Tokenomics
NovaX (NOVAX) Information
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle.
What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being.
History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023
What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website
What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement
- Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem
- Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions.
- DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions.
- NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs.
- Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies.
- Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
NovaX (NOVAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NovaX (NOVAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NovaX (NOVAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NovaX (NOVAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOVAX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOVAX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NOVAX's tokenomics, explore NOVAX token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.