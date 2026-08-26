NovaChargeX Coin Price Today

The live NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) price today is $ 0.298749, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.298749 per NCX.

NovaChargeX Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,849,765, with a circulating supply of 120.00M NCX. During the last 24 hours, NCX traded between $ 0.293544 (low) and $ 0.298791 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.393193, while the all-time low was $ 0.144173.

In short-term performance, NCX moved -- in the last hour and +17.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.38K.

NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.85M$ 35.85M $ 35.85M Volume (24H) $ 1.38K$ 1.38K $ 1.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.85M$ 35.85M $ 35.85M Circulation Supply 120.00M 120.00M 120.00M Total Supply 120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NovaChargeX Coin is $ 35.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.38K. The circulating supply of NCX is 120.00M, with a total supply of 120000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.85M.