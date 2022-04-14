NOTE (NOTE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NOTE (NOTE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NOTE (NOTE) Information NOTE protocol is the world’s first smart contract protocol based on Bitcoin’s Layer 1 network. By integrating on-chain data (DA), off-chain indexers (Indexer), and smart contract verifiers (Satoshi’s original BVM/sCrypt development language), NOTE provides secure and scalable smart contract functionality on the Bitcoin network. With over 100 million global Bitcoin users, NOTE aims to significantly expand Bitcoin’s use cases by directly enabling smart contracts on the Bitcoin network, potentially opening a new multi-billion-dollar market for decentralized applications (dApps). Official Website: https://noteprotocol.org Buy NOTE Now!

Market Cap: $ 231.05K
Total Supply: $ 21.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 231.05K
All-Time High: $ 0.199868
All-Time Low: $ 0.01099914
Current Price: $ 0.01100217

NOTE (NOTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NOTE (NOTE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOTE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOTE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOTE's tokenomics, explore NOTE token's live price!

