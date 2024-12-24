Nostra Staked STRK Price (NSTSTRK)
The live price of Nostra Staked STRK (NSTSTRK) today is 0.489923 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.03M USD. NSTSTRK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nostra Staked STRK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 75.72 USD
- Nostra Staked STRK price change within the day is +4.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.10M USD
During today, the price change of Nostra Staked STRK to USD was $ +0.02123725.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nostra Staked STRK to USD was $ -0.0674453967.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nostra Staked STRK to USD was $ +0.1122330306.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nostra Staked STRK to USD was $ +0.08476766952273474.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02123725
|+4.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0674453967
|-13.76%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1122330306
|+22.91%
|90 Days
|$ +0.08476766952273474
|+20.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nostra Staked STRK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.49%
+4.53%
-23.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stSTRK is a transferable liquid staking token that represents the share of the total STRK staked through Nostra. stSTRK uses the ERC-4626 standard that enables yield-bearing tokens to be easily integrated into DeFi protocols.
