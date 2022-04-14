Nord Finance (NORD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nord Finance (NORD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nord Finance (NORD) Information Nord Finance is a Decentralized Financial Ecosystem designed to simplify DeFi investing by bringing key features of traditional finance to the DeFi ecosystem. Nord Finance is built on Ethereum Network. Multichain interoperability of Nord Finance powers a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute Savings, Advisory, Loans against crypto assets, Investment and Fund management. Nord Finance is creating innovative ways for everyone to generate wealth with Blockchain Technology. Official Website: https://nordfinance.io/ Buy NORD Now!

Nord Finance (NORD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nord Finance (NORD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 66.18K $ 66.18K $ 66.18K Total Supply: $ 9.10M $ 9.10M $ 9.10M Circulating Supply: $ 7.39M $ 7.39M $ 7.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.45K $ 81.45K $ 81.45K All-Time High: $ 18.99 $ 18.99 $ 18.99 All-Time Low: $ 0.00325074 $ 0.00325074 $ 0.00325074 Current Price: $ 0.00895013 $ 0.00895013 $ 0.00895013 Learn more about Nord Finance (NORD) price

Nord Finance (NORD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nord Finance (NORD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NORD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NORD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NORD's tokenomics, explore NORD token's live price!

NORD Price Prediction Want to know where NORD might be heading? Our NORD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NORD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!