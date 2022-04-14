Nord Finance (NORD) Tokenomics
Nord Finance is a Decentralized Financial Ecosystem designed to simplify DeFi investing by bringing key features of traditional finance to the DeFi ecosystem. Nord Finance is built on Ethereum Network. Multichain interoperability of Nord Finance powers a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute Savings, Advisory, Loans against crypto assets, Investment and Fund management. Nord Finance is creating innovative ways for everyone to generate wealth with Blockchain Technology.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nord Finance (NORD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NORD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NORD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
