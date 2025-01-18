Nomad Exiles Price (PRIDE)
The live price of Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRIDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nomad Exiles Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.40 USD
- Nomad Exiles price change within the day is -1.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRIDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRIDE price information.
During today, the price change of Nomad Exiles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nomad Exiles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nomad Exiles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nomad Exiles to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nomad Exiles: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
-1.11%
-2.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Nomad Exiles project is a vivid example of a modern approach to creating gaming metaverses. This is a full-fledged multiplayer online game that brings classic RPG gameplay and advanced lore with many secrets and plot twists to the world of blockchain games. But the game also has a variety of Play-to-Earn mechanics that allow every player to find a way to earn money that they will like: from selling game valuables in the form of NFT to receiving prize tokens for winning PvP battles.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PRIDE to AUD
A$--
|1 PRIDE to GBP
￡--
|1 PRIDE to EUR
€--
|1 PRIDE to USD
$--
|1 PRIDE to MYR
RM--
|1 PRIDE to TRY
₺--
|1 PRIDE to JPY
¥--
|1 PRIDE to RUB
₽--
|1 PRIDE to INR
₹--
|1 PRIDE to IDR
Rp--
|1 PRIDE to PHP
₱--
|1 PRIDE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PRIDE to BRL
R$--
|1 PRIDE to CAD
C$--
|1 PRIDE to BDT
৳--
|1 PRIDE to NGN
₦--
|1 PRIDE to UAH
₴--
|1 PRIDE to VES
Bs--
|1 PRIDE to PKR
Rs--
|1 PRIDE to KZT
₸--
|1 PRIDE to THB
฿--
|1 PRIDE to TWD
NT$--
|1 PRIDE to CHF
Fr--
|1 PRIDE to HKD
HK$--
|1 PRIDE to MAD
.د.م--