Noka Solana A Price (NOKA)
The live price of Noka Solana A (NOKA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NOKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Noka Solana A Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.83 USD
- Noka Solana A price change within the day is +0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOKA to USD price.
During today, the price change of Noka Solana A to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Noka Solana A to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Noka Solana A to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Noka Solana A to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+35.32%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Noka Solana A: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
+0.93%
+5.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the bustling realm of blockchain, a dedicated team of Solana enthusiasts embarked on a journey that transcended admiration. United by their love for Solana's speed and innovation, the team envisioned a future where Solana's impact reached far and wide
