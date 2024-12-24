Deploy nodes with ease and earn rewards from protocols without any technical expertise. What is Nodez? Nodez simplifies blockchain node setup and management with a one-click solution, enabling users to effortlessly earn rewards. How does one-click deployment work? Simply click once on Nodez and instantly set up a blockchain node, no technical expertise required. Can anyone run a node? Anyone can run a node with Nodez and start earning rewards without technical knowledge. What are the costs associated with using Nodez? We offer a variety of plans, from monthly to yearly options. Log in to our platform and check our site for pricing details—they're very affordable!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.