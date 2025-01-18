NOA PLAY Price (NOA)
The live price of NOA PLAY (NOA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NOA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NOA PLAY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 653.33 USD
- NOA PLAY price change within the day is -8.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOA price information.
During today, the price change of NOA PLAY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NOA PLAY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NOA PLAY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NOA PLAY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NOA PLAY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-8.61%
-19.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NOA PLAY is the strong data utilization and security of the blockchain. Along with building a leading platform for the high-growing live commerce market in the future, it will also expand the business in the payment field.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NOA to AUD
A$--
|1 NOA to GBP
￡--
|1 NOA to EUR
€--
|1 NOA to USD
$--
|1 NOA to MYR
RM--
|1 NOA to TRY
₺--
|1 NOA to JPY
¥--
|1 NOA to RUB
₽--
|1 NOA to INR
₹--
|1 NOA to IDR
Rp--
|1 NOA to PHP
₱--
|1 NOA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NOA to BRL
R$--
|1 NOA to CAD
C$--
|1 NOA to BDT
৳--
|1 NOA to NGN
₦--
|1 NOA to UAH
₴--
|1 NOA to VES
Bs--
|1 NOA to PKR
Rs--
|1 NOA to KZT
₸--
|1 NOA to THB
฿--
|1 NOA to TWD
NT$--
|1 NOA to CHF
Fr--
|1 NOA to HKD
HK$--
|1 NOA to MAD
.د.م--