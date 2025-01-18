Niobio Price (NBR)
The live price of Niobio (NBR) today is 0.01573336 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NBR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Niobio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.24 USD
- Niobio price change within the day is +3.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Niobio to USD was $ +0.00046362.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Niobio to USD was $ +0.0041913891.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Niobio to USD was $ +0.0001548933.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Niobio to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00046362
|+3.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0041913891
|+26.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001548933
|+0.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Niobio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
+3.04%
-38.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 NBR to AUD
A$0.0253307096
|1 NBR to GBP
￡0.0129013552
|1 NBR to EUR
€0.0152613592
|1 NBR to USD
$0.01573336
|1 NBR to MYR
RM0.07080012
|1 NBR to TRY
₺0.5594782816
|1 NBR to JPY
¥2.4562921632
|1 NBR to RUB
₽1.6126694
|1 NBR to INR
₹1.3623516424
|1 NBR to IDR
Rp257.9238931584
|1 NBR to PHP
₱0.9197722256
|1 NBR to EGP
￡E.0.7928040104
|1 NBR to BRL
R$0.095186828
|1 NBR to CAD
C$0.0226560384
|1 NBR to BDT
৳1.91160324
|1 NBR to NGN
₦24.5067535368
|1 NBR to UAH
₴0.6625317896
|1 NBR to VES
Bs0.84960144
|1 NBR to PKR
Rs4.3861461008
|1 NBR to KZT
₸8.3509528208
|1 NBR to THB
฿0.5423289192
|1 NBR to TWD
NT$0.5173128768
|1 NBR to CHF
Fr0.0143173576
|1 NBR to HKD
HK$0.1224055408
|1 NBR to MAD
.د.م0.1579629344