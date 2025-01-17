NGATiger Price (NGA)
The live price of NGATiger (NGA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NGATiger Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.66 USD
- NGATiger price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NGA to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of NGATiger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NGATiger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NGATiger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NGATiger to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+25.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NGATiger: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? NGATiger is a project built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. It is aimed to offer solutions to real existing problems through AI powered utility products that are being developed already. The importance of Utility products can not be overstated, as they are the means of driving the adoption of the native token and also the means to keep the community growing. The NGATiger project ecosystem is made up of intricately connected products that are built to ultimately ensure community growth and max adoption of the $NGA Token. What makes your project unique? Our NFTS are AI generated high quality images that will make up a collection of 300 NFT Designs. These designs are based on the "Tiger Wars" characters, and will also be selective avatars when game is launched. Holders will be making massive gains if they mint and hold the NFT early enough, they will be required to connect a wallet with sufficient amount of BNB and the required amount of the $NGA Token, to be able to successfully mint an NFT image. Minted NFT can be resold or just held by owner as it gets more value over time.
