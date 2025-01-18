NexDAX Price (NT)
The live price of NexDAX (NT) today is 0.0043018 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NexDAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.86K USD
- NexDAX price change within the day is -10.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of NexDAX to USD was $ -0.000504730311881535.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NexDAX to USD was $ -0.0000956057.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NexDAX to USD was $ -0.0002721499.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NexDAX to USD was $ -0.0003978941704404846.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000504730311881535
|-10.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000956057
|-2.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002721499
|-6.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003978941704404846
|-8.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of NexDAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-10.50%
-6.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NexDAX is setting the gold standard for the exchange of the future. Easy to use for the beginner and powerful enough for the most experienced trader. NexDAX offers features never seen before. NexDAX does everything our competitors do, we just do it bigger, faster and better. We also offer competitive features that will blow all other trading platforms right out of the water. With our copy trading platform you can copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit you made; the platform does everything for you, all you have to do is follow your favorite trader. Our liquidation engine is forgiving, giving you a chance to make your money back and then some even if your position isn’t initially going your way. No more waking up to blown up accounts, we liquidate positions incrementally.
