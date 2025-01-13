NewYork Exchange Price (NYE)
The live price of NewYork Exchange (NYE) today is 0.091855 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NYE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NewYork Exchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.11 USD
- NewYork Exchange price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NYE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of NewYork Exchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NewYork Exchange to USD was $ -0.0001864564.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NewYork Exchange to USD was $ -0.0049261377.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NewYork Exchange to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001864564
|-0.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0049261377
|-5.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NewYork Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to use the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and highest technological secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.
