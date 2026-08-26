Newrails Euro Price Today

The live Newrails Euro (EURW) price today is $ 1.17, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current EURW to USD conversion rate is $ 1.17 per EURW.

Newrails Euro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 405,118, with a circulating supply of 347.39K EURW. During the last 24 hours, EURW traded between $ 1.16 (low) and $ 1.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19, while the all-time low was $ 1.13.

In short-term performance, EURW moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.77M.

Newrails Euro (EURW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 405.12K$ 405.12K $ 405.12K Volume (24H) $ 1.77M$ 1.77M $ 1.77M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 405.12K$ 405.12K $ 405.12K Circulation Supply 347.39K 347.39K 347.39K Total Supply 347,389.6136 347,389.6136 347,389.6136

The current Market Cap of Newrails Euro is $ 405.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.77M. The circulating supply of EURW is 347.39K, with a total supply of 347389.6136. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 405.12K.