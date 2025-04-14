Newmoney AI Price (NEW)
The live price of Newmoney AI (NEW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 72.60K USD. NEW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Newmoney AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Newmoney AI price change within the day is +2.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 925.14M USD
During today, the price change of Newmoney AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Newmoney AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Newmoney AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Newmoney AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-49.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-81.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Newmoney AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.62%
+2.29%
+22.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Newmoney AI is a groundbreaking financial platform that redefines how people interact with money. Powered by advanced AI, our virtual assistant, Newton, enables seamless, borderless financial transactions anytime and anywhere. Whether users want to send or request money, swap crypto, or purchase stocks, Newmoney AI integrates these actions directly into familiar platforms like WhatsApp, SMS, Telegram, and Discord — no separate apps required.
