Named after the newborn baby one-horned rhino of Assam Zoo, Lakkhi, a unique digital asset created to celebrate the birth of Assam State Zoo’s rare one-horned rhino calf, named Lakkhi. Lakkhi is a symbol of hope for the conservation of the endangered one-horned rhino. This token represents a commitment to preserving wildlife and supporting conservation efforts. The $LAKKHI token launched on the Solana blockchain.
Donation System Collaboration: During a pivotal meeting at Assam Zoo, plans were finalized to establish a donation platform, enabling global supporters to contribute directly to rhino conservation initiatives.
Livestream POC: Proof of concept for livestreaming with integrated onramp donations, allowing contributions to the zoo for Lakkhi's conservation.
Understanding the tokenomics of New Born Rhino (LAKKHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LAKKHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LAKKHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
LAKKHI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.