"$Haggis is a unique meme coin inspired by the heartwarming story of the birth of an endangered pygmy hippo calf named Haggis at Edinburgh Zoo. This coin celebrates this special event and brings together a community of animal lovers and crypto enthusiasts who want to support and enjoy a lighthearted, meme-driven project. $Haggis serves as a fun and engaging token that brings attention to endangered species while offering a distinct experience within the crypto world. Though $Haggis has no specific utility beyond community engagement and trading, it is designed to embody the spirit of Haggis the hippo playful, lively, and uniting people through a shared cause. Our mission is to create a space for users to enjoy and support a coin inspired by real-world events that make a difference, promoting a sense of camaraderie around an iconic symbol from the animal kingdom.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo (HAGGIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo (HAGGIS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HAGGIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HAGGIS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
