NevaCoin Price (NEVA)
The live price of NevaCoin (NEVA) today is 0.00992343 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NEVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NevaCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- NevaCoin price change within the day is +13.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEVA price information.
During today, the price change of NevaCoin to USD was $ +0.00117247.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NevaCoin to USD was $ -0.0027591392.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NevaCoin to USD was $ -0.0009603965.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NevaCoin to USD was $ -0.941266484686682.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00117247
|+13.40%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0027591392
|-27.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009603965
|-9.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.941266484686682
|-98.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of NevaCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+13.40%
-2.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NevaCoin (NEVA) is a cryptocurrency that operates in health. Neva Coin is a decentralized, digital asset, built on a unique blockchain/Coin system. Neva coin is a new generation of blockchain that uses POS, zk-SNARK, and Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) technology to make purely distributed structures with privacy and safety for all users. The Unique Selling Point, allows users to create to use the latest technologies and transfer through several Blockchains' "ProChain" technology. Agreements to use coins or tokens on the blockchain can execute themselves, provided certain conditions are met. Users can generate NEVA through the process of mining. Currently, Novacoin has designed two body health analyzer devices, which are as follows. 1-NEVA Body Scale 2-NEVA Health Analyzer
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NEVA to AUD
A$0.0160759566
|1 NEVA to GBP
￡0.0080379783
|1 NEVA to EUR
€0.0096257271
|1 NEVA to USD
$0.00992343
|1 NEVA to MYR
RM0.0447546693
|1 NEVA to TRY
₺0.3515871249
|1 NEVA to JPY
¥1.5664134255
|1 NEVA to RUB
₽1.0100067054
|1 NEVA to INR
₹0.8548042602
|1 NEVA to IDR
Rp162.6791542992
|1 NEVA to PHP
₱0.5817114666
|1 NEVA to EGP
￡E.0.5018278551
|1 NEVA to BRL
R$0.0607313916
|1 NEVA to CAD
C$0.0142897392
|1 NEVA to BDT
৳1.2159178779
|1 NEVA to NGN
₦15.432918336
|1 NEVA to UAH
₴0.4214480721
|1 NEVA to VES
Bs0.52594179
|1 NEVA to PKR
Rs2.7757818396
|1 NEVA to KZT
₸5.2616010546
|1 NEVA to THB
฿0.3447399582
|1 NEVA to TWD
NT$0.3279693615
|1 NEVA to CHF
Fr0.0090303213
|1 NEVA to HKD
HK$0.0772042854
|1 NEVA to MAD
.د.م0.1001274087