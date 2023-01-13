Neuroni AI (NEURONI) Tokenomics
What is Neuroni AI Neuroni AI is an advanced artificial intelligence powered natural language processing model available. Neuroni AI is capable of understanding complex language, recognizing the context of conversations, and providing the most accurate responses
What Makes Neuroni AI Unique? Neuroni is different because they provide unbiased information to theirusers. To do this, they have developed a system that does not simply respond with information drawn from a defined database. They use 3 date sources + an ETHIC checker that compares these information in real time in order to answer with an accuracy that is the most realistic. Moreover, even if Neuroni AI learns from its interactions, it collect absolutely NO user data
History of Neuroni AI Neuroni AI was developed by Adam Saint-Leroix and his team of scientists since the beginning of the year 2021 and was launched on 13th January 2023.
What’s Next for Ethereum Neuroni is focusing on concrete use cases in the near future and, beyond the messaging BOTs and the mobile application under development, plans to extend its integration into the metaverse
What can Neuroni AI (NEURONI) be Used For? The use cases of NEURONI token will be multiple in the future, notably as a utility token in future application development and integration of Neuroni AI with partners. A buyback and burn system has also been put in place to use 50% of the advertising revenues to support the NEURONI price.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEURONI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEURONI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
