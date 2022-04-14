NeoTech (NEOT) Information

Neotech utilizes Smart City® technology to scan physical structures and assets, transforming them into precise 3D and point-cloud models. By incorporating our business with blockchain technology, Neotech develops digital twins and immersive experiences, elevating virtual settings and offering beneficial resources for fields such as urban planning and VR simulations.

Our AI-driven data processing technology integrates, corrects, and optimizes data from cameras, LiDAR, GPS, GNSS, and IMU, ensuring precise alignment and consistency. This results in highly accurate digital models tailored for practical applications. Currently, our technology is in use in major cities such as Berlin, Vienna, Gothenburg, Bucharest, Zurich, Paris, Miami, and New York.