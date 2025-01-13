NDB Price (NDB)
The live price of NDB (NDB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.62K USD. NDB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NDB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.15 USD
- NDB price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.44M USD
During today, the price change of NDB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NDB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NDB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NDB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+21.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+13.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NDB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.06%
+5.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
THE COMPANY: NDB Money, a company backed by Nano Diamond Battery (NDB, Inc.), a leading company in the development of nuclear batteries, develops a monetary reform that decouples monetary and credit functions. Such a function would use current and future energy supplies to adjust the money supply. For a larger-scale sustainable energy transition, NDB energy-referenced currency plays a key role. NDB BLOCKCHAIN ECOSYSTEM: We propose a blockchain-based NDB Ecosystem that facilitates trading, tracking, and paying (and otherwise managing) energy in new ways. This can be done - among peers and with personal devices, utility providers, and other stakeholders and components. At its center, the NDB Ecosystem is developed, managed, and governed by NDB Hub. The NDB Ecosystem will include a Decentralized Energy Platform (Watt) that will provide software and blockchain applications as a service; an Energy Metaverse (NDB City) that will create a virtual reality focused on Energy-related topics; Charenji is a DeFi NFT social media; NYYU - our crypto/fiat exchange; and partnerships with energy technology projects. NDB TOKEN: The NDB token provides access to the NDB Ecosystem and allows the acquisition of its utilities, such as NFTs in NDB City, Nyyu, and Charenji. The interaction with our products and services will be possible as BaaS for clients and customers. The BaaS acts as a measuring, interactive and supportive instrument between our ecosystem participants. To learn more about the project, you can visit https://ndb.technology.
