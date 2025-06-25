NAVIX Price (NAVIX)
The live price of NAVIX (NAVIX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.99K USD. NAVIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NAVIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NAVIX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 14.61M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NAVIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAVIX price information.
During today, the price change of NAVIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NAVIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NAVIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NAVIX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+12.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NAVIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Navix Ecosystem is a revolutionary blockchain gaming platform designed to unify player-owned economies across multiple games through cross-chain interoperability and the NAVIX utility token. Navix enables seamless NFT asset portability at its core, allowing in−game items like ships, skins, and weapons to function across titles such as Navis War(strategy) and Drone Defiance(FPS). Players can earn NAVIX through skill-based gameplay, staking, and tournaments, while also participating in DAO governance to shape the ecosystem’s future. By combining AAA-quality gaming experiences with Web3 ownership, Navix simplifies blockchain adoption for mainstream gamers, offering frictionless onboarding, gas-free transactions via SKALE, and a sustainable token economy. The platform’s vision is to create a diverse portfolio of games, foster community-driven development, and become the leading interoperable gaming ecosystem, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3.
