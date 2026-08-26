Navacoin Price Today

The live Navacoin (NAVA) price today is $ 0.03810433, with a 2.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03810433 per NAVA.

Navacoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 436,361, with a circulating supply of 11.45M NAVA. During the last 24 hours, NAVA traded between $ 0.0381534 (low) and $ 0.03890001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.76, while the all-time low was $ 0.03771258.

In short-term performance, NAVA moved -0.51% in the last hour and -5.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.54K.

Navacoin (NAVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 436.36K$ 436.36K $ 436.36K Volume (24H) $ 1.54K$ 1.54K $ 1.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.01M$ 4.01M $ 4.01M Circulation Supply 11.45M 11.45M 11.45M Total Supply 105,320,798.044 105,320,798.044 105,320,798.044

The current Market Cap of Navacoin is $ 436.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.54K. The circulating supply of NAVA is 11.45M, with a total supply of 105320798.044. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.01M.