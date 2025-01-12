Namecoin Price (NMC)
The live price of Namecoin (NMC) today is 0.928653 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NMC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Namecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.68K USD
- Namecoin price change within the day is -0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NMC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NMC price information.
During today, the price change of Namecoin to USD was $ -0.0010764319702462.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Namecoin to USD was $ -0.2411908715.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Namecoin to USD was $ +0.2616358173.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Namecoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0010764319702462
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2411908715
|-25.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2616358173
|+28.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Namecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-0.11%
-2.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Namecoin is a domain name registry service and was the first coin to fork Bitcoin. Similar to registering a .com or .io domain name, you register a .bit domain on the network. This domain is censorship-resistant and impervious to activity tracking. Governments and large corporations control traditional domain name services (DNS) servers. This control is how the Chinese government, for instance, can block websites that go against their beliefs. To prevent this level of censorship, Namecoin uses blockchain technology to distribute its DNS amongst the users on the network. A pseudo-anonymous founder by the name of “Vince” created Namecoin in 2011. Since then, Vince has disappeared, but a core development team has kept the project alive. The project has several developers listed on the official website and benefits from the contributions of numerous anonymous developers as well. Namecoin has been fully functional for a few years, now, and the development team posts updates several times a month. Namecoin was the first cryptocurrency to use Auxiliary Proof of Work (AuxPoW) for its consensus. By using AuxPow, Namecoin and Bitcoin can be mined simultaneously. In this consensus, the child blockchain depends on the proof-of-work of parent blockchain, which means If a new block is created on Bitcoin blockchain, it will also be added to the Namecoin blockchain. NameID is another technology brought by Namecoin. It serves as an open service for securely registering human-readable names in a decentralized way. NameID is a combination between Namecoin and OpenId, where users can easily convert their Namecoin Identities into OpenIDs. This makes NameID a solution to Zooko's triangle, which states that there are three desirable properties (Human-meaningful, Decentralized, and Secure) for name participants in a network protocol and any participant can only inherit two properties at a given time. Namecoin is among some earliest cryptocurrencies. During its existence in the market, it has seen a high volatility on some occasions, which can be attributed to many reasons. Namecoin has been around in the cryptocurrency market much longer than most cryptocurrencies today; however, despite this, it has not gotten much attention until recently. In 2014, it was among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, which is now changed due to the introduction of hundreds of new cryptocurrencies. Namecoin was abandoned by its creator which can be seen as a red flag by many. The project is currently being developed with the support from its community. The current team has been actively taking the project forward and also provides regular updates on social media channels.
|1 NMC to AUD
A$1.50441786
|1 NMC to GBP
￡0.75220893
|1 NMC to EUR
€0.90079341
|1 NMC to USD
$0.928653
|1 NMC to MYR
RM4.16965197
|1 NMC to TRY
₺32.8743162
|1 NMC to JPY
¥146.42071851
|1 NMC to RUB
₽94.37900439
|1 NMC to INR
₹80.02202901
|1 NMC to IDR
Rp15,223.81723632
|1 NMC to PHP
₱54.790527
|1 NMC to EGP
￡E.46.94340915
|1 NMC to BRL
R$5.68335636
|1 NMC to CAD
C$1.33726032
|1 NMC to BDT
৳113.27709294
|1 NMC to NGN
₦1,439.76503814
|1 NMC to UAH
₴39.43989291
|1 NMC to VES
Bs49.218609
|1 NMC to PKR
Rs259.76281716
|1 NMC to KZT
₸492.39039366
|1 NMC to THB
฿32.20568604
|1 NMC to TWD
NT$30.74770083
|1 NMC to CHF
Fr0.84507423
|1 NMC to HKD
HK$7.22492034
|1 NMC to MAD
.د.م9.37010877