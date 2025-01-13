Naka Bodhi Price (NBOT)
The live price of Naka Bodhi (NBOT) today is 0.00341463 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NBOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Naka Bodhi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.55K USD
- Naka Bodhi price change within the day is -3.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NBOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NBOT price information.
During today, the price change of Naka Bodhi to USD was $ -0.000109612063451701.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Naka Bodhi to USD was $ -0.0011211889.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Naka Bodhi to USD was $ -0.0005064818.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Naka Bodhi to USD was $ -0.001219159401656741.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000109612063451701
|-3.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011211889
|-32.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005064818
|-14.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001219159401656741
|-26.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Naka Bodhi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-3.11%
-8.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Naka Chain An Utility Token based Blockchain
|1 NBOT to AUD
A$0.0055317006
|1 NBOT to GBP
￡0.0027999966
|1 NBOT to EUR
€0.0033121911
|1 NBOT to USD
$0.00341463
|1 NBOT to MYR
RM0.0153999813
|1 NBOT to TRY
₺0.1209803409
|1 NBOT to JPY
¥0.5375652009
|1 NBOT to RUB
₽0.3475068951
|1 NBOT to INR
₹0.2940679356
|1 NBOT to IDR
Rp55.9775320272
|1 NBOT to PHP
₱0.2001656106
|1 NBOT to EGP
￡E.0.1726436928
|1 NBOT to BRL
R$0.0209316819
|1 NBOT to CAD
C$0.0049170672
|1 NBOT to BDT
৳0.4183946139
|1 NBOT to NGN
₦5.310432576
|1 NBOT to UAH
₴0.1450193361
|1 NBOT to VES
Bs0.18097539
|1 NBOT to PKR
Rs0.9551403036
|1 NBOT to KZT
₸1.8105051186
|1 NBOT to THB
฿0.1186242462
|1 NBOT to TWD
NT$0.1128535215
|1 NBOT to CHF
Fr0.0031073133
|1 NBOT to HKD
HK$0.0265658214
|1 NBOT to MAD
.د.م0.0344536167