MuxyAI (MAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.01913929$ 0.01913929 $ 0.01913929 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

MuxyAI (MAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MAI's all-time high price is $ 0.01913929, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MAI has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MuxyAI (MAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.24K$ 58.24K $ 58.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 73.83K$ 73.83K $ 73.83K Circulation Supply 710.00M 710.00M 710.00M Total Supply 900,000,000.0 900,000,000.0 900,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MuxyAI is $ 58.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAI is 710.00M, with a total supply of 900000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 73.83K.