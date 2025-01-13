MUSK Gold Price (MUSK)
The live price of MUSK Gold (MUSK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.45K USD. MUSK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MUSK Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.19K USD
- MUSK Gold price change within the day is -10.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 34.52M USD
During today, the price change of MUSK Gold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MUSK Gold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MUSK Gold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MUSK Gold to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-76.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-80.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MUSK Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-10.74%
-54.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MUSK Gold is the “Gold of the Galaxy,” a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables you to easily send and receive money anywhere throughout our solar system and beyond. Unlike all other cryptocurrencies that were created solely for use on Earth, $MUSK Gold is made for the entire Universe. $MUSK Gold will fuel the financial ecosystem for the new world that pioneer Elon Musk has spent a decade preparing us for. This near future off-world society, which is not beholden to existing boundaries on Earth, will be based around the five pillars essential for humanity to thrive; Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture and a new Financial System. $MUSK Gold will also function as a token rewards based system for utilities in sectors such as sustainable energy, electric vehicles and advanced communication. Together, we will create a better future for all humanity...both on Earth, and beyond!
