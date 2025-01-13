MUMMAT Price (MUMMAT)
The live price of MUMMAT (MUMMAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MUMMAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MUMMAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 732.16 USD
- MUMMAT price change within the day is -2.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MUMMAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MUMMAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MUMMAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MUMMAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-66.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MUMMAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
-2.99%
-21.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Es un meme inspirado en Matt Furie, , nuestro objetivo es llegar a 1M+ y mantenernos ahí. Somos un equipo legítimo con nuestro propio artista que creará contenido diario (2-3 piezas), incluyendo imágenes de memes y animaciones, editor de vídeo de primera que hará vídeos de memes diarios y un cómic con las aventuras del personaje. Merchandising para regalar, NFT en las primeras semanas, serie de animación en el futuro, un creador web y fondos propios para gastar en marketing. Mods, 9 raiders para mantener en el top 10 diario, pagar anuncios dex, soltrending, listados en moontok, NTM, solhunter, comparemarketcap, CG/CMC por supuesto, KOLs, etc.
