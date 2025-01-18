Multi AI Price (MAI)
The live price of Multi AI (MAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Multi AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.67 USD
- Multi AI price change within the day is +2.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Multi AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Multi AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Multi AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Multi AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-36.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-72.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Multi AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+2.11%
-12.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
With the growing popularity of AI-based services, there are many developers capable of creating something valuable, but the efforts of a single developer may not be enough to popularize their truly useful product. This idea is at the core of the MULTI AI project. MULTI AI is a platform for open-source products built using artificial intelligence technology. The project aims to bring people all over the world together with AI services to create a strong bond using the Web 3.0 platform. By leveraging blockchain technology, Multi AI seeks to provide more opportunities, simplify processes, and make it easier for people to transition to the new Web 3.0-based system. Our service provides a unique opportunity to use all the most in-demand neural networks in one place at a fair price, and with the help of blockchain, we can ensure complete transparency of the service. Any author can monetize their AI model, which will be deployed within our server and run on Nvidia T4 GPU / Nvidia A100. With its innovative concept and with the support of Nvidia company, Multi AI is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of the industry.
