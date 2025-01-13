We operate the business with the financial resources of business profits through the global real economy platform and business rights NFT sales. MSQUARE Foundation is a platform startup company that directly plans, develops, and operates real economy platforms. It has acquired Korea's Top Class Program Development Corporation, which has 25 executives and employees, and has two platforms under development at the same time. Global Blockchain Integrated Real Estate Information Platform Metastar (METASTAR) launched in March 2022 and Point To You, a global point increase platform launched in May. Through the launch of MSQUARE Market, a platform business right NFT and Point to Point (P2U) trading market, transaction fees will also be attributed to the foundation's revenue resources and business expansion and operation can be continued.

Disclaimer

