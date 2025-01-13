MSquare Global Price (MSQ)
The live price of MSquare Global (MSQ) today is 5.4 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MSQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MSquare Global Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.03M USD
- MSquare Global price change within the day is -0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MSQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of MSquare Global to USD was $ -0.015691524319378.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MSquare Global to USD was $ +0.5184334800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MSquare Global to USD was $ -0.3010262400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MSquare Global to USD was $ -1.684674513952861.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.015691524319378
|-0.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5184334800
|+9.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3010262400
|-5.57%
|90 Days
|$ -1.684674513952861
|-23.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of MSquare Global: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
-0.28%
+10.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We operate the business with the financial resources of business profits through the global real economy platform and business rights NFT sales. MSQUARE Foundation is a platform startup company that directly plans, develops, and operates real economy platforms. It has acquired Korea's Top Class Program Development Corporation, which has 25 executives and employees, and has two platforms under development at the same time. Global Blockchain Integrated Real Estate Information Platform Metastar (METASTAR) launched in March 2022 and Point To You, a global point increase platform launched in May. Through the launch of MSQUARE Market, a platform business right NFT and Point to Point (P2U) trading market, transaction fees will also be attributed to the foundation's revenue resources and business expansion and operation can be continued.
