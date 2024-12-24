Mr Mayonnaise the Cat Price (MAYO)
The live price of Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 215.00K USD. MAYO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mr Mayonnaise the Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.44K USD
- Mr Mayonnaise the Cat price change within the day is +3.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
During today, the price change of Mr Mayonnaise the Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mr Mayonnaise the Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mr Mayonnaise the Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mr Mayonnaise the Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-82.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mr Mayonnaise the Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.24%
+3.78%
-20.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mr. Mayonnaise the Cat is here to pounce on the crypto scene, turning a simple feline crisis into a full-blown movement. MAYO is a community-driven token inspired by Mr. Mayonnaise, a beloved neighborhood cat who went through a wild vet bill escapade after a tick bite that cost as much as a small car. With MAYO, we’re rallying behind a cause: if a tick bite can rack up such a bill, then Mr. Mayonnaise deserves his own currency. This isn’t just a token; it’s a mission to support pet owners everywhere who feel the sting of hefty vet bills and want to have a little fun in the process. Powered by a passionate community, MAYO rewards holders with exciting perks, community-driven charity donations, and, of course, a chance to be part of a purrfectly unpredictable adventure. Join us as we build MAYO, one meow at a time.
