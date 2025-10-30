Movement Coin (MOVEMENT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000824 24H High $ 0.00000831 All Time High $ 0.00007361 Lowest Price $ 0.00000734 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) +11.58%

Movement Coin (MOVEMENT) real-time price is $0.0000083. Over the past 24 hours, MOVEMENT traded between a low of $ 0.00000824 and a high of $ 0.00000831, showing active market volatility. MOVEMENT's all-time high price is $ 0.00007361, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000734.

In terms of short-term performance, MOVEMENT has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and +11.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Movement Coin (MOVEMENT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.29K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.29K Circulation Supply 998.94M Total Supply 998,941,628.950237

The current Market Cap of Movement Coin is $ 8.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOVEMENT is 998.94M, with a total supply of 998941628.950237. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.29K.