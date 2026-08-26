Mother Iggy Price Today

The live Mother Iggy (MOTHER) price today is $ 0, with a 16.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOTHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOTHER.

Mother Iggy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 804,986, with a circulating supply of 965.34M MOTHER. During the last 24 hours, MOTHER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.230559, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOTHER moved -9.62% in the last hour and +8.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.16K.

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 804.99K$ 804.99K $ 804.99K Volume (24H) $ 16.16K$ 16.16K $ 16.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 804.99K$ 804.99K $ 804.99K Circulation Supply 965.34M 965.34M 965.34M Total Supply 965,340,416.519251 965,340,416.519251 965,340,416.519251

The current Market Cap of Mother Iggy is $ 804.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.16K. The circulating supply of MOTHER is 965.34M, with a total supply of 965340416.519251. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 804.99K.