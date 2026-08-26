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The live Mother Iggy price today is 0 USD.MOTHER market cap is 804,986 USD. Track real-time MOTHER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Mother Iggy price today is 0 USD.MOTHER market cap is 804,986 USD. Track real-time MOTHER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MOTHER Price Info

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MOTHER Official Website

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MOTHER Price Forecast

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Mother Iggy Logo

Mother Iggy Price (MOTHER)

Unlisted

1 MOTHER to USD Live Price:

$0.00082503
$0.00082503$0.00082503
-0.14%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:17:32 (UTC+8)

Mother Iggy Price Today

The live Mother Iggy (MOTHER) price today is $ 0, with a 16.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOTHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOTHER.

Mother Iggy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 804,986, with a circulating supply of 965.34M MOTHER. During the last 24 hours, MOTHER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.230559, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOTHER moved -9.62% in the last hour and +8.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.16K.

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Market Information

$ 804.99K
$ 804.99K$ 804.99K

$ 16.16K
$ 16.16K$ 16.16K

$ 804.99K
$ 804.99K$ 804.99K

965.34M
965.34M 965.34M

965,340,416.519251
965,340,416.519251 965,340,416.519251

The current Market Cap of Mother Iggy is $ 804.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.16K. The circulating supply of MOTHER is 965.34M, with a total supply of 965340416.519251. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 804.99K.

Mother Iggy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.230559
$ 0.230559$ 0.230559

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-9.62%

-16.08%

+8.81%

+8.81%

Price Prediction for Mother Iggy

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MOTHER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Mother Iggy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Mother Iggy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MOTHER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Mother Iggy Price Prediction.

What is Mother Iggy (MOTHER)

Don’t disappoint your mother

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Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Celebrity-ThemedIP MemeMade in USA

About Mother Iggy

What is Mother Iggy trading right now?

Current price: $, with a price movement of -16.08% over the last 24 hours.

Is MOTHER attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Celebrity-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Made in USA,IP Meme peers.

How liquid is the Mother Iggy market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about MOTHER?

With 965340416.519251 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Mother Iggy compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $0.230559 and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Mother Iggy being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Mother Iggy's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mother Iggy

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:17:32 (UTC+8)

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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