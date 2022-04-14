Most Holders Ever (GATHA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Most Holders Ever (GATHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Most Holders Ever (GATHA) Information The mission is simple: become the token with the most holders. Official Website: https://gathatoken.xyz Buy GATHA Now!

Most Holders Ever (GATHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Most Holders Ever (GATHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.96K Total Supply: $ 998.53M Circulating Supply: $ 998.53M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.96K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Most Holders Ever (GATHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Most Holders Ever (GATHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GATHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GATHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GATHA's tokenomics, explore GATHA token's live price!

GATHA Price Prediction Want to know where GATHA might be heading? Our GATHA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

