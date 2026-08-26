Moonwalk Fitness Price Today

The live Moonwalk Fitness (MF) price today is $ 0.00745821, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current MF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00745821 per MF.

Moonwalk Fitness currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,419,127, with a circulating supply of 189.88M MF. During the last 24 hours, MF traded between $ 0.00740483 (low) and $ 0.00758461 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.071899, while the all-time low was $ 0.00576499.

In short-term performance, MF moved +0.15% in the last hour and +8.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.86K.

Moonwalk Fitness (MF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Volume (24H) $ 62.86K$ 62.86K $ 62.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.47M$ 7.47M $ 7.47M Circulation Supply 189.88M 189.88M 189.88M Total Supply 999,995,002.0158 999,995,002.0158 999,995,002.0158

The current Market Cap of Moonwalk Fitness is $ 1.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.86K. The circulating supply of MF is 189.88M, with a total supply of 999995002.0158. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.47M.