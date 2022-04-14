Moonland Metaverse Token (MTK) Information

Moonland is a web3 game which combines the quality, fun and engagement of web2 games with the power of blockchain. MTK will allow players to participate in a decentralized economy inside the galactic marketplace, this will greatly enhance gamers experience by allowing them to trade their in-game items with other participants in the game.

The goal for the MTK token is to allow anyone to buy, sell, items, weapons, skins, land, spaceships, spare parts, energy, pets, etc.

Moonland itself is built on unreal engine 5, which means we aimed for quality above all, the music, sound design has been completely built from scratch and customized for each experience inside of Moonland.