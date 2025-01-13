Moonions Price (MOONION)
The live price of Moonions (MOONION) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MOONION to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Moonions Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.78 USD
- Moonions price change within the day is -0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Moonions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moonions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moonions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moonions to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Moonions: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.28%
-2.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moonions is a community driven meme cryptocurency based on the BSC network. It has been fair launched 16.08.2022 on pancakeswap. There where no presale or seed rounds. The team burned liquidity which locks it until ethernity, assuring safety for all moonions. The roadmap is mysterious, since moonoshi the founder of the project seems to have lost his password... To gain access to his plans, he needs help from all the moonions to recover it. There are even rumors that the first moonion that solves the riddles will be rewarded.
