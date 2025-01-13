Monster Galaxy Price (GGM)
The live price of Monster Galaxy (GGM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GGM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monster Galaxy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.62 USD
- Monster Galaxy price change within the day is -6.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Monster Galaxy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monster Galaxy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monster Galaxy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monster Galaxy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Monster Galaxy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.83%
-25.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MONSTER GALAXY *P2E* follows the Collect, Play and Earn concept. In this game mode, which centers on an open economy, players receive key benefits and, in turn, enrich the game world through their participation in it. Galaxy Gems ($GGM) sit at the core of the MONSTER GALAXY P2E gaming ecosystem. Players can earn these in-game tokens by completing quests as well as battling monsters and fellow players. Once earned, GGM tokens can be used to purchase starseeds, refill in-game energy, and obtain additional MOGA slots. Players also have the option of trading or staking their earned GGM tokens.
