MonkeyCoin Price (MKC)
The live price of MonkeyCoin (MKC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MKC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MonkeyCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.56 USD
- MonkeyCoin price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MonkeyCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MonkeyCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MonkeyCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MonkeyCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-40.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MonkeyCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.21%
-3.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About Monkey Empire: Monkey Empire, a free Mobile MMO Strategy game on Arbitrum, where players nurture monkeys to build an Empire, gather resources, advance technologically, assemble armies, and raid other cities to dominate. What makes it special? - Build, train troops, and raid for crypto. - Powered by Unreal Engine 5. - Implements AAA industry standards with a token-centric economy. - Available on mobile and app stores. - Expansive World Map for scalable gameplay. Token utility : Users can use MonkeyCoin tokens to: • Upgrade buildings cheaper and/or faster • produce troops cheaper and/or faster • attack faster • buy in-game items (boosters, extra builders, shields…) • buy more resources • Participate to Premium features inside Special Events • MKC used for highest tiers units and building production
