A First Look At The Monkeverse HELP THE MONKES! Half of all sell taxes directly support primate conservation charities! Your sell orders with Monkecoin contribute to the well-being of monkes worldwide! THE MONKECOIN ECOSYSTEM Monkeverse Explore the heart of the Monkecoin ecosystem! Earn Monkecoin by competing in Monke Royale, a thrilling battle royale where monkes duke it out. Will you emerge victorious and claim your Monkecoin? Monkeswap Discover the power of Monkecoin on Monkeswap, our decentralized exchange. Whether you’re a crypto pro or newbie, Monkeswap offers farming, liquidity provision, and easy token swaps, all with lower fees and higher LP rewards! MonkeWallet Hold $MONKE in your hand with MonkeWallet! Our user-friendly crypto wallet, available on iOS and Android, keeps your Monkecoin secure while delivering a dose of monke memes wherever you go. MonkeDAO Shape Monkecoin’s future with MonkeDAO! Join our Decentralized Autonomous Organization for tokenized voting and have a say in the Monkeverse’s development.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.