Monii Price (M)
The live price of Monii (M) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 76.47K USD. M to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monii Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 175.18K USD
- Monii price change within the day is -63.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 750.90M USD
During today, the price change of Monii to USD was $ -0.000166383763093778.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monii to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monii to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monii to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000166383763093778
|-63.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Monii: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-35.28%
-63.98%
-78.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Monii transcends the typical meme coin narrative by forging a dynamic community-centric ecosystem: Robust Community: Boasting over 4,000 holders, $Monii has cultivated a vibrant, expanding community that shares not just in the potential financial growth but in the collective spirit of crypto enthusiasm. Innovative Marketing: Employing guerrilla marketing strategies, $Monii leverages the unpredictability of viral content and the immediacy of live streaming to connect with and grow its audience, creating organic buzz and engagement. Mission-Driven: More than just profit, $Monii aims to dismantle the perception that cryptocurrencies are merely speculative tools. It's about demonstrating crypto's potential for unity, showcasing that beyond the charts and trades lies a community with real connections. A Family, Not Just a Token: At its core, $Monii is about bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds under the crypto banner, fostering a sense of belonging and family among its members. It's about creating real-world ties in a digital space. This approach not only seeks to change minds about the value of meme coins but also aims to enrich the crypto landscape by emphasizing community, authenticity, and shared purpose over mere financial speculation.
