What is the project about? MOMO is a meme based cryptocurrency token operating on the ERC20 Network (Ethereum). With great experience, and knowledge within the core team, MOMO will attempt to peak at the highest market cap possible for a moon mission project. The community driven memecoin with utilities No private, No pre sales & No team tokens. MOMO Token is a groundbreaking project that celebrates the universal language of humor while embracing the unique traditions and heritage of Asia. Our mission is to create a vibrant and inclusive community that appreciates the power of memes in bringing people together. Join us as we embark on a journey of laughter, cultural exchange, and philanthropy. Together, we will redefine the meme landscape, celebrate diversity, and create lasting connections that transcend borders. Welcome to MOMO, where memes and culture collide for an unforgettable experience.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOMO V2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOMO V2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.