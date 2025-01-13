Moji Price (MOJI)
The live price of Moji (MOJI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.67K USD. MOJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Moji Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.71 USD
- Moji price change within the day is +0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
During today, the price change of Moji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moji to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Moji: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.65%
+0.73%
-18.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moji is an internet legend, the most iconic emoji that ever existed. Mr. Purple is launching a new emoji-fi meta so make sure you jump on it haha! Got it? Jump on 🍆 . I'm funny as fuxx. Created by the internet itself, Moji's character finally appears on the Solana chain. Powered by Solana's fast and efficient blockchain, Moji ensures that users can interact, trade, and participate in this meme-inspired movement with ease and speed. This is more than just a coin—it's a cultural phenomenon, a celebration of internet humor, and a chance to be part of something legendary. So, are you ready? Jump on 🍆 and join the Moji revolution!
