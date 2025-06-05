Module Price (MODULE)
The live price of Module (MODULE) today is 8.82 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 88.18K USD. MODULE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Module Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Module price change within the day is +1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the MODULE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MODULE price information.
During today, the price change of Module to USD was $ +0.103283.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Module to USD was $ -7.0479685080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Module to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Module to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.103283
|+1.19%
|30 Days
|$ -7.0479685080
|-79.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Module: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.19%
-3.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MODULE introduces a new experimental framework for tokenized intelligence and intelligent liquidity: Composable Multi-Agent System Tokens, powered by a novel token standard and execution primitive called ERC-AI. Each MODULE token represents a fully autonomous, programmable AI agent that is composable with other agents to form powerful onchain swarms. By combining the fungibility of ERC-20 and the identity of ERC-721with the logic of ERC-6551, ERC-AI enables a modular swarm of intelligent agents that an reason, act, and evolve together.
|1 MODULE to VND
₫232,098.3
|1 MODULE to AUD
A$13.4946
|1 MODULE to GBP
￡6.4386
|1 MODULE to EUR
€7.6734
|1 MODULE to USD
$8.82
|1 MODULE to MYR
RM37.2204
|1 MODULE to TRY
₺346.9788
|1 MODULE to JPY
¥1,261.7892
|1 MODULE to RUB
₽699.6024
|1 MODULE to INR
₹756.5796
|1 MODULE to IDR
Rp144,590.1408
|1 MODULE to KRW
₩11,983.6458
|1 MODULE to PHP
₱490.4802
|1 MODULE to EGP
￡E.438.0894
|1 MODULE to BRL
R$49.6566
|1 MODULE to CAD
C$11.9952
|1 MODULE to BDT
৳1,077.2748
|1 MODULE to NGN
₦13,867.8624
|1 MODULE to UAH
₴365.4126
|1 MODULE to VES
Bs855.54
|1 MODULE to PKR
Rs2,487.24
|1 MODULE to KZT
₸4,499.964
|1 MODULE to THB
฿286.4736
|1 MODULE to TWD
NT$263.8062
|1 MODULE to AED
د.إ32.3694
|1 MODULE to CHF
Fr7.1442
|1 MODULE to HKD
HK$69.1488
|1 MODULE to MAD
.د.م81.0558
|1 MODULE to MXN
$169.4322