MOANI (MOANI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0011189 24H High $ 0.0011756 All Time High $ 0.00371014 Lowest Price $ 0.00110747 Price Change (1H) -0.98% Price Change (1D) -0.02% Price Change (7D) -7.17%

MOANI (MOANI) real-time price is $0.00114217. Over the past 24 hours, MOANI traded between a low of $ 0.0011189 and a high of $ 0.0011756, showing active market volatility. MOANI's all-time high price is $ 0.00371014, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00110747.

In terms of short-term performance, MOANI has changed by -0.98% over the past hour, -0.02% over 24 hours, and -7.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MOANI (MOANI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 718.38K$ 718.38K $ 718.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.84M$ 6.84M $ 6.84M Circulation Supply 629.83M 629.83M 629.83M Total Supply 6,000,000,000.0 6,000,000,000.0 6,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MOANI is $ 718.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOANI is 629.83M, with a total supply of 6000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.84M.