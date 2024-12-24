$MIW, also known as Make It Work, is a token with a specific purpose to support suicide prevention and increase mental health awareness. This token is deployed by the same deployer as $FIW ($WIF), a token associated launched on Pumpfun platform and took over by new community with an intentional approach using something left for dead and helping bring back to life through hard work and intentional care. The Project's mission is to contribute to the reduction of suicide rates and enhance the overall mental health awareness. Through memes, spaces, and leveraging the power of blockchain technology. The cryptocurrency community $MIW, aims to create a positive impact on mental health issues around the world and save many from making the unfixable mistake. Also, the cute attributes of MIW our Service dog is unmistakably irresistible.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.