Miraya 7f (M7F) Information

Miraya 7f is an autonomous agent for helping token launches promote their tokens through KOLs/Degens by increasing the hype on X. With Miraya 7f, you can create campaigns, x users start posting using the campaign-relevant hashtag and get incentivized.

It consists of 3 agents work autonomously with each other

Terminal Agent: Tag Miraya to launch a campaign—it sets a unique hashtag, generates an address within the TEE, and verifies if the user has funded it. Users can also pay extra to have their campaign promoted through Miraya’s official automated posts.

Scoring Agent: It scores posts and assigns points to all accounts using the campaign-specific hashtag for a campaign. To prevent spam and AI-generated posts, it employs a Points Factor formula.

Fee Incentive Agent: While distributing funds to users, it evaluates the campaign’s success based on predefined campaign weights and charges a fee ranging from 1-7% per campaign. This process is powered by a fine-tuned ML model.