Mineable (MNB) Information

What is Mineable? Mineable is a web3 ecosystem with advanced tokenomics at its core, Mineable enables its users to earn passive block rewards with no prior cryptocurrency mining experience, no hardware, no power usage and no limitations.

Users purchase & deploy Virtual GPUs and are rewarded with MNB each time a block is mined, rewards are calculated on a network share basis. MNB is Mineable's native token and is used to upgrade & expand operations or sold for a potential profit. A giant step forward in the Web 3.0 era, Mineable is creating a space where crypto enthusiasts can continue to grow their portfolios while promoting sustainability.

There are many benefits to using Mineable. The platform is easy and intuitive, allowing all to get involved. Web3 and crypto may be foreign concepts to some, but users do not need costly mining rigs or a background in crypto to be involved. Virtual GPUs are continuously mining MNB passively. All users, even those with physical limitations, can be part of the Mineable community.