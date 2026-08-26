Mindfak By Matt Furie Price Today

The live Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) price today is $ 0, with a 5.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINDFAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MINDFAK.

Mindfak By Matt Furie currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 102,400, with a circulating supply of 690.00M MINDFAK. During the last 24 hours, MINDFAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01701608, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MINDFAK moved -6.94% in the last hour and +38.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.52K.

Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 102.40K$ 102.40K $ 102.40K Volume (24H) $ 27.52K$ 27.52K $ 27.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.40K$ 102.40K $ 102.40K Circulation Supply 690.00M 690.00M 690.00M Total Supply 690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mindfak By Matt Furie is $ 102.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.52K. The circulating supply of MINDFAK is 690.00M, with a total supply of 690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.40K.