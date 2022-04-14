Milo Token (MILO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Milo Token (MILO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Milo Token (MILO) Information Milo, the globally beloved toy Poodle from the Sylvanian Families, also affectionately known as "Xiao Biga," has captured hearts worldwide with its charming and adorable appearance. But there's more to Milo than just cuteness! Inspired by this iconic character, Milo is now also a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. Recently listed on Uniswap, Milo aims to combine the world of digital currency with the playful, heartwarming spirit of the Sylvanian Families. As a meme-based token, Milo is gaining popularity, attracting fans of both the toy and crypto communities. Official Website: https://milo-eth.my.canva.site/ Buy MILO Now!

Milo Token (MILO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Milo Token (MILO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.95K Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.95K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Milo Token (MILO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Milo Token (MILO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MILO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MILO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MILO's tokenomics, explore MILO token's live price!

